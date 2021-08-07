Canadian-made space telescope to search for distant planets, explore ‘origins of life’
A team of Canadian researchers, from Bishop’s and Western universities, is in the process of designing a small — and relatively inexpensive — telescope: one that can detect distant stars and their extrasolar planets, or exoplanets. These are planets that revolve around another sun and could potentially support human life or at least “some of them,” explained Jason Rowe, the research chair in exoplanetary astrophysics at Bishop’s University.