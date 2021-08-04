Menu

August 4 2021 3:56pm
02:31

Penticton assault victim speaks out

Sharon Brown, 70, describes a violent attack she experienced at Ogo’s Ice Cream in Penticton on Wednesday morning, as masked intruders beat her with a hammer in an apparent robbery attempt.

