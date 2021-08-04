News August 4 2021 3:56pm 02:31 Penticton assault victim speaks out Sharon Brown, 70, describes a violent attack she experienced at Ogo’s Ice Cream in Penticton on Wednesday morning, as masked intruders beat her with a hammer in an apparent robbery attempt. Ice cream store owner in Penticton robbed, assaulted with hammer REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8086134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8086134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?