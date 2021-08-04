Ice cream store owner in Penticton robbed, assaulted with hammer

Send this page to someone via email

A small business in Penticton was robbed on Wednesday morning, with the thieves hitting the store owner in the arm with a hammer.

Global News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for more information about the incident at Ogo’s Ice Cream, which was posted to Facebook.

The post says store owner Sharon Brown, 70, was preparing food for the day when the break-in at the rear of Ogo’s occurred.

“It was a normal morning; I came early to do my (food) prep,” Brown told Global News. “I didn’t hear anybody come in, but all of a sudden there were two guys in masks and hoodies behind me, wanting money.”

The popular store is located in the downtown core, across from city hall and beside the courthouse. The store’s backdoor had also been locked and deadbolted.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m screaming and kicking at them,” said Brown. “One guy had a screwdriver and he’s telling me he’s going to (stab) me if I don’t stop screaming. The other guy is waving his hammer and he’s telling me to shut up.”

Brown said she “just kept screaming and I’m kicking and trying to fend them off. And then the one guy with the hammer hit me a couple of times.”

The two hammer strikes hit Brown’s left arm. One blow, near the wrist, needed 11 stiches.

After getting hit twice, Brown said she “just gave in and let them take the till and go.”

1:54 ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out ‘Egregious’ crime rate causing stress, burn out – Feb 3, 2021

The thieves wanted the till opened, and Brown said she couldn’t open it, leading to them ripping it off the counter after unsuccessfully trying to pry it open. The two also pilfered a case of soda.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked what was going through her mind, Brown said “disbelief. You see these two people standing there and you think ‘Oh, this is a joke or something.’ All of a sudden, it hits you that it’s serious and these guys mean me harm.”

In eight years of owning the store, Brown said she’s never been broken into before.

“I have young girls working here, and I can’t leave them alone now,” said Brown. “I worry for their safety.”

2:15 City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020 City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020

“Just complete disbelief. Shock that this would happen in broad daylight, in the area of town that she’s in,” distraught daughter Danielle told Global News.

Police and ambulance arrived after Sharon called 911.

Danielle said her mom is a hard-working 70-year-old woman and is really upset when she can’t be there to make food (for the day).

Story continues below advertisement

The break-in follows a decision by city council last week to hire two more police officers.

Originally, mayor John Vassilaki requested five new officers but council rebuffed him, fearing soaring costs.

1:39 Lethbridge finishes worst on StatsCan’s 2020 crime severity index Lethbridge finishes worst on StatsCan’s 2020 crime severity index – Jul 27, 2021

In the end, a compromise was made, though Vassilaki commented “I think we made a mistake, but that’s just my opinion.”

Asked about council’s decision, Danielle said “I don’t think more police would ever be a bad thing. Maybe more patrols. If there’s more officers, maybe they can be doing more patrols around the high crime areas.

“More police, more patrols, more people making sure that our businesses and our community are safe.”

Added Sharon: “You can’t be out here all the time, but certainly at this end of town there’s a certain element and we see it all the time. It would be nice if we had more foot patrols down at this end of town.”

Advertisement

Related News Kelowna climbs to 3rd on national crime severity index list, but police say context needed