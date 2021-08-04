Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 4 2021 11:40am
09:00

B.C. launches ‘Walk-in Wednesday’

The province is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination drive. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about the push to immunize the unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

