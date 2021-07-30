Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
July 30 2021 8:37pm
01:57

COVID-19: What does ‘endemic’ mean and are we there yet?

WATCH: Officials are starting to describe COVID-19 as becoming endemic, a word many may be unfamiliar with and wonder what it means for the future of the virus. Kelly Skjerven reports.

Advertisement

Video Home