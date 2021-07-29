Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 29 2021 8:16pm
01:49

Calls arise for continued enforcement of self-isolation rules

The Saskatchewan government changed up their messaging about COVID-19 self-isolation requirements a number of times on Thursday. Kelly Skjerven has more.

