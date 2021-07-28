Menu

July 28 2021 9:15pm
02:59

Manitoba vaccine update – July 28

Projections for next week’s vaccine uptake show a sharp decline in the number of appointments, but it doesn’t mean fewer people are opting to get the shot. Anya Nazeravich has more on what’s really contributing to the lower numbers.

