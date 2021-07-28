COVID-19: Manitoba health officials give update on vaccination efforts

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force will give an update on COVID-19 immunization efforts Wednesday.

Task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer and operations, logistics and planning lead Johanu Botha have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

As of Tuesday 78.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans 12 and over have received one dose of vaccine and 67.1 per cent have received two shots, according to a provincial site tracking vaccinations.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.