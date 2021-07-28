Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 28 2021 6:13pm 02:19 Ontario unveils strategy to clear surgery backlog Ontario hospitals have made great progress in clearing the pandemic-related surgical backlog. Now comes the monumental process of clearing what still remains, while preparing for an onslaught of delayed diagnoses. Matthew Bingley reports. COVID-19: Ontario government to spend $216M in effort to address surgical backlog by spring REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068419/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068419/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?