Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 28 2021 6:13pm
02:19

Ontario unveils strategy to clear surgery backlog

Ontario hospitals have made great progress in clearing the pandemic-related surgical backlog. Now comes the monumental process of clearing what still remains, while preparing for an onslaught of delayed diagnoses. Matthew Bingley reports.

Advertisement

Video Home