Health

COVID-19: 70% of eligible residents in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph now fully vaccinated

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 1:06 pm
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Thursday that 2,473 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area the previous day.

More than 350 of the shots were first doses and just about 2,100 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: More than 80 per cent of eligible Ontarians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

The additional doses mean that nearly 189,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 70 per cent of the eligible population.

About 81 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 76 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 65 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 61 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 403,000 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city dropped to 13, while the county is dealing with only two.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is only one confirmed case being treated in the hospital.

