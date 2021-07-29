SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils strategy to clear surgery backlog' Ontario unveils strategy to clear surgery backlog
WATCH: Ontario hospitals have made great progress in clearing the pandemic-related surgical backlog. Now comes the monumental process of clearing what still remains, while preparing for an onslaught of delayed diagnoses. Matthew Bingley reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,373, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported seven new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,055, including 24 that are active.

Read more: Business group seeks clarity as Ontario meets 1st target for further easing restrictions

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Georgian Bay and another is in Wasaga Beach.

All of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in three weeks

Of the region’s total 12,373 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,082 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 218 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,952, including 9,328 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks' Unvaccinated students to follow stricter rules during COVID-19 outbreaks
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers