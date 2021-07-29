COVID-19: 6 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,373, including 255 deaths.

Local public health also reported seven new cases of a coronavirus variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,055, including 24 that are active.

Three of the new cases are in Barrie, while one is in Georgian Bay and another is in Wasaga Beach.

All of the new cases are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 68.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 55.4 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,373 COVID-19 cases, 98 per cent — or 12,082 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 218 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 549,952, including 9,328 deaths.