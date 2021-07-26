Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 26 2021 10:19pm
01:40

B.C. evening weather forecast: July 26

Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the July 26, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia, including an update on air quality and higher temperatures expected this week.

