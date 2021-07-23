Menu

Canada
July 23 2021 3:32am
01:22

How Niki Ens bounced back from crash that changed her life

Niki Ens was recruited by para swimmer Shelby Newkirk after a motor vehicle crash left the Meadow Lake, Sask., native a C5 paraplegic in 2014.

