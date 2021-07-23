Canada July 23 2021 3:32am 01:22 How Niki Ens bounced back from crash that changed her life Niki Ens was recruited by para swimmer Shelby Newkirk after a motor vehicle crash left the Meadow Lake, Sask., native a C5 paraplegic in 2014. Saskatchewan swimmer recruits crash victim; both now heading to Tokyo Paralympic Games REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051839/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8051839/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?