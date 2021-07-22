Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 22 2021 10:56am
03:50

U.S. extends border closure

Canada may be willing to re-open its land border to Americans, but the U.S. is not following suit. We talk to President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Perrin Beatty about the growing frustration on both sides of the border.

