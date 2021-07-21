Weather July 21 2021 7:58pm 02:44 Fire rating danger extreme in most areas of the southern half of province Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle explains why there has been a slight reprieve from smoky skies and the fire danger rating in the Wednesday, July 21 forecast for British Columbia. Troops deploying to B.C. wildfires will arrive ‘ready to go,’ defence minister says REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?