BC Fire
July 20 2021 8:47pm
01:35

South Okanagan wildfire now 2,000 hectares

The Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire is still deemed out of control as crews try to mitigate spread near Osoyoos. Darrian Matassa-Fung

