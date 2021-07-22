Menu

BC Fire
July 22 2021 1:22pm
01:33

Timelapse of Nk’Mip Creek wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.

Global News viewer Mike Bailey shot this video of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C., on Wednesday night, July 21, 2021.

