Global News at 10 Regina
July 20 2021 10:23am
01:45

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Mitch Picton looking for more opportunities

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Mitch Picton has put in the work in hopes of getting more opportunities in 2021, especially considering what the team might do with the starting offensive ratio.

