Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 19 2021 6:54pm
30:35

Global News at 5:30: July 19, 2021

Double vaccinated American tourists will soon be welcome in Canada. Ontario’s Science Table releases a new report on a safe return to schools in September. And, a one-on-one interview with the Prime Minister.

Advertisement

Video Home