burning July 16 2021 9:01pm 00:43 Spike in active fires burning in province The number of fires burning in Manitoba has almost doubled compared to earlier in the week. Manitoba Wildfire Service reports 120 active fires currently burning in province REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8035797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?