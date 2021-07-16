Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
July 16 2021 12:21pm
02:17

Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening

Indoor dining, gyms, casinos and theatres are now open with capacity limits as part of Step 3 in Ontario’s reopening plan. Up to 25 people can be indoors for social gatherings. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home