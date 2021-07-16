Global News at Noon Toronto July 16 2021 12:21pm 02:17 Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening Indoor dining, gyms, casinos and theatres are now open with capacity limits as part of Step 3 in Ontario’s reopening plan. Up to 25 people can be indoors for social gatherings. Marianne Dimain reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8033808/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8033808/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?