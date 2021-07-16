COVID-19: More than 5,500 new vaccinations administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Friday that 5,518 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

About 500 of the jabs were first doses and more than 5,000 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 155,700 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to 57 per cent of the eligible population.

About 79 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure only seeing slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 64 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 54 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 49 per cent in Dufferin County.

Meanwhile, WDG Public Health announced another six cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, raising its total case count to 4,546.

Active cases increased by one from the previous day to 27 with four new recoveries reported. Total resolved cases are at 4,474 and the city’s coronavirus death toll of 45 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, as its total case count climbed to 1,775.

Active cases increased by three from the previous day to 20 with one recovery reported. Resolved cases are up to 1,718 and the county’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are three confirmed cases being treated in an intensive care unit as of Wednesday.