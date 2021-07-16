COVID-19: 1 new case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,328, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported no new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,964, including 15 that are active.

The new case involved a Barrie, Ont., resident who’s between 35 and 44 years old. The infection was contracted through close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, 67.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,328 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,622 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, Ontario reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,864, including 9,285 deaths.