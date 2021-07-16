SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 1 new case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 5:50 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,328, including 254 deaths.

Local public health also reported no new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,964, including 15 that are active.

Read more: Indoor dining and gyms, larger gatherings now allowed as Ontario enters Step 3 of reopening plan

The new case involved a Barrie, Ont., resident who’s between 35 and 44 years old. The infection was contracted through close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, 67.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,328 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,622 — have recovered, while four people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 159 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 547,864, including 9,285 deaths.

