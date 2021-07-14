Global News Hour at 6 BC July 14 2021 10:04pm 01:10 What’s behind the surge in calls to 911? As the B.C. Government announces changes aimed at easing the paramedic crisis, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more information on what’s driving the surge in calls to 911. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029240/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029240/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?