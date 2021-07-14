Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:04pm
01:10

What’s behind the surge in calls to 911?

As the B.C. Government announces changes aimed at easing the paramedic crisis, Global’s Keith Baldrey has more information on what’s driving the surge in calls to 911.

Advertisement

Video Home