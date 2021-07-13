Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 13 2021 7:12pm
01:40

Saskatoon neighbourhood bands together to support Muslim man after hate attack

After their neighbour was the victim of a racist attack, a Saskatoon community is coming together to show their support with a walk to stop hate.

Advertisement

Video Home