Saskatoon neighbourhood bands together to support Muslim man after racist attack

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon community is rallying around a Muslim neighbour who was the victim of a racist attack in late June.

Muhammad Kashif said since the attack, he and his family have struggled to feel safe after being targeted so close to home.

“Wherever you go you will find some good people, some bad people. That happens but after that I find out that many people come out and support me,” he said.

He said teachers from his son’s school and members of the community have been showing their support. The latest; three neighbours organizing the Eastview Walk Against Hate Tuesday night.

1:48 Stabbing victim calls for more dialogue Stabbing victim calls for more dialogue – Jun 26, 2021

Laurel Lindgren is friends with the Kashif family. She said she took Muhammad’s attack personally.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Kashif’s family represents my family and the families that are here in Eastview and extend beyond into our city,” she said, adding she wanted to show Kashif that hate of any kind wasn’t welcome.

“Not only everyone deserves to feel safe in our community and in every community, but that people feel celebrated in our community,” she said.

“My message is that he is celebrated and his family is precious and important and everybody in our community deserves to feel safe.”

Read more: Man charged in connection to explosives found at Regina Superstore appears in court

For Kashif, she said the support he’s been getting since the attack has helped him heal.

“That helps me … to make me a little strong,” he said.

The walk starts at James Anderson Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Advertisement