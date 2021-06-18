Canada June 18 2021 4:47pm 02:02 Kenney continues to defend federal niqab policy Alberta Premier Jason Kenney continues to defend his stance on a policy that banned Muslim women wearing niqabs while taking the citizenship oath when he was a member of Stephen Harper’s cabinet. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963063/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963063/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?