Canada
June 18 2021 4:47pm
02:02

Kenney continues to defend federal niqab policy

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney continues to defend his stance on a policy that banned Muslim women wearing niqabs while taking the citizenship oath when he was a member of Stephen Harper’s cabinet.

