Global News at 10 Regina
July 12 2021 8:24pm
01:31

Rise in Saskatchewan wildfires continues cause for concern

Saskatchewan sees a rise in wildfires as the weather is expected to reach 37 degrees on Thursday. Multiple communities have been evacuated to surrounding areas.

