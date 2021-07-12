Global News at 10 Regina July 12 2021 8:24pm 01:31 Rise in Saskatchewan wildfires continues cause for concern Saskatchewan sees a rise in wildfires as the weather is expected to reach 37 degrees on Thursday. Multiple communities have been evacuated to surrounding areas. Rise in Saskatchewan wildfires continues cause for concern REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022642/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022642/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?