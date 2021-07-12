Menu

The Morning Show
July 12 2021 10:42am
07:37

How is Canada’s reopening going so far?

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins The Morning Show to make sense of the latest coronavirus headlines.

