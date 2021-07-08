Menu

Canada
July 8 2021 5:04pm
01:58

Housing becoming growing issue in rural parts of HRM

The rising cost of rent and unemployment rates in the Halifax are are making housing harder to find. And some say this is a growing issue in rural parts of the municipality. Alexa MacLean reports.

