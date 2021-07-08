Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 8 2021 9:33am
01:19

What to expect when Saskatchewan lifts all public health orders

Saskatchewan will lift all COVID-19 public health orders on Sunday. Roberta Bell has more on what to expect once the restrictions have ended.

Advertisement

Video Home