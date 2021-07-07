Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 7 2021 7:24pm
01:52

Sisters of Providence donate $5M to help Kingston-area children, seniors

The Sisters of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul are calling on the Catholic church to issue an apology for its part in Canada’s residential school system.

Advertisement

Video Home