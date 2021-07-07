Global News Morning Halifax July 7 2021 6:42am 07:07 Splashifax Announces Official Location in HRM The owners of Splashifax, Halifax’s proposed inflatable waterpark, say they have found a privately owned and properly zoned location, and will open for business in mid-July. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008657/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008657/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?