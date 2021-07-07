Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 7 2021 6:42am
07:07

Splashifax Announces Official Location in HRM

The owners of Splashifax, Halifax’s proposed inflatable waterpark, say they have found a privately owned and properly zoned location, and will open for business in mid-July.

