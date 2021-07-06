Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 6 2021 11:15am
03:39

Health Matters: is a third COVID shot better than two?

Dr. Brian Conway of Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre discusses the value of a third COVID shot in individuals who have an impaired immune system.

