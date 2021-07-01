Menu

July 1 2021 8:14pm
Deka Lake resident captures timelapse of wildfire smoke close to home

Global BC viewer and full-time resident Kevin Geurtsen shared images of the fast-moving Deka Lake wildfire close to his family home.

