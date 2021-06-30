Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 30 2021 7:36am
06:02

Visual Arts Abstract

Visual artist Christopher Webb shares the unveiling of a permanent outdoor public sculpture in Cape Breton, and takes us to an artist-run gallery in the Annapolis Valley.

