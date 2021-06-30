Menu

June 30 2021 7:21am
02:39

Thunderstorms cause flooding at Toronto Beaches neighbourhood

A sudden rainfall saw flooding and damaged trees in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood. As Erica Vella reports, crews are still working to clear some of the broken tree limbs left behind.

