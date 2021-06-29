Menu

Weather

Severe weather system leaves downed trees, power lines and flooding in parts of Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 5:39 pm
Toronto police block off a tree that fell on a road in the Forest Hill neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Toronto police block off a tree that fell on a road in the Forest Hill neighbourhood. Catherine McDonald / Global News

After rounds of intense rain and wind moved across Toronto on Tuesday, several neighbourhoods are now dealing with uprooted trees and flooding in the wake of the weather system.

Doug Harper, a platoon chief with Toronto Fire Services, told Global News there were more than 130 calls reporting downed trees and wires, flooding and elevator rescue calls over a two-and-a-half-hour period Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been incredibly hectic with the number of calls,” he said.

“Our call volume was exponential, which is expected with severe thunderstorms.”

Read more: Environment Canada issues heat warning for most of eastern Ontario

Global News received reports of trees down in Forest Hill, Summerhill and Cabbagetown.

Meanwhile, there was severe water ponding on the southern end of Don Valley Parkway. In the Beaches neighbourhood, there were multiple reports of street flooding.

Trending Stories

When it comes to power outages, Toronto Hydro reported isolated areas without electricity. The area bounded roughly by Sheppard Avenue West, Weston Road, Highway 401 and Highway 400 reported the most outages.

As for public transit, a spokesperson for Metrolinx (the agency responsible for GO Transit and UP Express) said buses have been able to navigate roads where flooding has been reported.

However, Toronto Pearson International Airport had widespread reports of flight delays.

More to come.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

