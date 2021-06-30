Menu

Canada

3 Toronto beaches deemed unsafe to swim at due to high E. coli levels

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 12:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Thunderstorms cause flooding at Toronto Beaches neighbourhood' Thunderstorms cause flooding at Toronto Beaches neighbourhood
WATCH ABOVE: A sudden rainfall saw flooding and damaged trees in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood. As Erica Vella reports, crews are still working to clear some of the broken tree limbs left behind.

The City of Toronto says three of its 11 supervised beaches are unsafe to swim at due to high E. coli levels.

According to water quality results posted on the City’s website, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, and Cherry Beach are affected.

The website says conditions are based on water samples taken over the past 24 hours.

“Swimming is not recommended during and after storms, floods, or heavy rainfall,” officials noted.

Read more: Severe storm leaves downed trees, power lines and flooding in parts of Toronto

Rounds of intense rain and wind moved through the city on Tuesday, causing some localized flooding and leaving some trees uprooted.

Doug Harper, a platoon chief with Toronto Fire Services, told Global News there were more than 130 calls reporting downed trees and wires, flooding and elevator rescue calls over a two-and-a-half-hour period Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Rogue Beach is also closed as officials work to restore lifeguard services there.

— With files from Nick Westoll

