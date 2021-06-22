Global News Morning BC June 22 2021 9:56am 04:55 Taking action against food insecurity Ian Marcuse of the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks discusses how community groups are banding together to help mitigate the food crisis brought on by the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970270/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7970270/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?