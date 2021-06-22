Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 22 2021 9:56am
04:55

Taking action against food insecurity

Ian Marcuse of the Vancouver Neighbourhood Food Networks discusses how community groups are banding together to help mitigate the food crisis brought on by the pandemic.

