Global News Hour at 6 BC June 18 2021 8:15pm 01:35 Adam Paige gets shot at Bandits basketball training camp A B.C. boy is getting his first taste of pro basketball at the Fraser Valley Bandits Training Camp. Barry Deley has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963836/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7963836/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?