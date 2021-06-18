Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 18 2021 8:15pm
01:35

Adam Paige gets shot at Bandits basketball training camp

A B.C. boy is getting his first taste of pro basketball at the Fraser Valley Bandits Training Camp. Barry Deley has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home