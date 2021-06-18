Menu

Canada
June 18 2021 4:43pm
03:36

Alberta announces majority of COVID-19 restrictions dropping July 1

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the majority of COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on July 1, after 70 per cent of Albertans received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

