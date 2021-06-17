Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 17 2021 3:51pm
01:29

Foul play suspected in disappearance of Burnaby man

The Integrated Homicide Integration Team is looking into the disappearance of 33-year-old Parmider Rai. Emily Lazantin reports on the investigation and why police suspect foul play.

