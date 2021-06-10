Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 10 2021 6:10pm
00:58

Ontario accelerates 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose intervals to Delta variant areas of concern

The Ontario government has moved up the eligibility of second doses for residents in parts of the GTA. Shallima Maharaj reports.

