COVID-19: Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph declared Delta variant hot spot

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health announced on Friday it will be inviting more than 60,000 residents to book their second COVID-19 vaccine next week after being declared a Delta variant hot spot.

It comes after the Ontario government announced on Thursday it would be accelerating second COVID-19 doses for people living in certain areas of the province.

People in Toronto, Peel, York, Halton, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph and Porcupine health units will be eligible for their second shot, if they got their first shot on or before May 9.

Officials cited the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), originally detected in India, as a major concern and reason for prioritizing second shots to certain parts of the province.

WDG Public Health said it is expecting to receive 8,000 extra doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine to help with first and second doses.

“This additional support from the province will help us continue to protect our community from COVID-19 — especially as we seek to reopen across the region,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer.

“I am urging every resident of the region: do not wait. Book your first or second dose as soon as you can. Have the vaccine conversation with friends, family and co-workers and help ensure all of us are protected.”

The health unit said between Monday and Wednesday, those eligible for an accelerated second dose will receive an email or text message with booking instructions.

“We want to make booking a second dose as easy as possible,” said Dr. Kyle Wilson, director of information systems.

“We know people are keen to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, so we are grateful for people doing what they can: being patient, continuing to check their SPAM and junk folders and using our online booking website to book their appointment.”

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues