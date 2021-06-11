COVID-19: Guelph surpasses 75% vaccination mark

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting that over 75 per cent of the city’s eligible residents are considered vaccinated having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest update on Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s vaccination portal shows 76.2 per cent of Guelphites over the age of 12 are vaccinated as of Friday morning.

In Wellington County, 65 per cent of its residents are considered vaccinated, while in Dufferin County, 66.1 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across the region, 70.5 per cent or 190,300 residents have received a single dose, while 8.9 per cent or 23,994 have received two vaccines.

WDG Public Health has set a goal of vaccinating 75 per cent of the eligible population in the entire region with one dose by the end of June.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday for the second day in a row, raising the city’s case count to 4,455 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by nine from the previous day to 49 with another 10 recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,365 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported as its case count remained at 1,639.

The number of active cases fell to 16 cases with one more person recovering from the virus.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,583 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was reported on Monday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate fell to 17.3 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is 2.7 per cent.

There are nine people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including three in intensive care as of Tuesday.

