69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total cases reach 16,470

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 69 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 16,470.

This is the second day in a row the agency has reported more than 60 news cases in the area.

In addition, another 48 people have also been cleared of the virus, as the number of resolved cases climbs to 15,799.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 258, including two in June.

2:01 Delta variant spreading through Canada raises reopening concerns Delta variant spreading through Canada raises reopening concerns

The number of active cases continues to rise rapidly once again as there are now 405 in Waterloo Region.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 32 people in area hospitals as a result of COVID-19 including 19 who are in intensive care.

We are down to four active outbreaks in the area after a one was declared in an office setting where five people have caught the virus, while two others have ended including one at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener and one at a restaurant.

Wateroo Region’s COVID-19 distribution task force reported there have now been 390,492 vaccinations in the region, 6,785 more than a day earlier.

In addition, 40,059 area residents have now been fully vaccinated, 3,590 more than was reported Thursday.

To make note, only 39,160 people have been fully vaccinated in Waterloo Region, so close to 1,000 residents were vaccinated elsewhere.

A total of 70.63 per cent of adults have now received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a number which drops to 68.19 per cent when taking into account the entire population.

The task force is now providing the number for those over the age of 12 which currently sits at 68.72 per cent.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 574 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the province reaches a new daily milestone for the most shots administered in 24 hours, hitting almost 200,000 doses. The provincial total now stands at 538,651.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Friday’s report, 109 cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 51 in Porcupine Health Unit, 31 in Hamilton and 30 in Halton Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,935 as four more deaths were recorded.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues