Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 9 2021 5:58pm 03:13 Online classes to help workout your mind When it comes to men’s mental health, Cory Chadwick has one message: suffering in silence isn’t the solution. Chadwick is the founder of The Mental Gym, online classes for your mind. Susan hay has the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7936219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?