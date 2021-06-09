Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
June 9 2021 4:07pm
01:57

Saskatchewan Science Centre welcomes Lego exhibit

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is set to display miniature versions of some of the tallest skyscrapers and most eye-catching architectural creations, made out of Lego.

