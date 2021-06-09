Towering Lego exhibit set to debut at Saskatchewan Science Centre in Regina

Twenty of the tallest buildings and most stunning architectural marvels are currently housed inside of the Saskatchewan Science Centre, but they are significantly scaled-down, a 1-to-200 ratio to be exact, and are made of Lego.

The exhibit is called Towers of Tomorrow and was built by Robin Sather, one of only two Lego certified professionals, or LCPs, in Canada.

“I definitely bring Lego magic and Lego fun and experiences to places that are not generally going to see it,” Sather said. “So, having it in Regina is fantastic and it’s really a great opportunity for people there, Lego fans and architecture fans to see something that they probably wouldn’t get to see if it wasn’t for the LCP program.”

Saskatchewan Science Centre staff, including vice president of operations Ryan Holota, are looking forward to having more people back in the building.

“One of the things that’s most exciting for us, as people return to the exhibit floor, is to be really able to engage them again, to get them really doing those hands-on, immersive activities that the science centre is known for,” Holota said.

According to Sather, the entirety of the Lego build takes around 2,400 hours and nearly 600,000 bricks to complete.

And while everyone who attends the exhibit will be able to pick their own favourite structure, Sather loves the Shanghai Tower, aptly nicknamed the guitar pick tower.

“Imagine taking those and stacking hundreds of them, but each level turns a little bit as it goes up, so it’s like this stack of turned guitar picks,” Sather said.

According to Holota, the science centre’s main objective is to get people excited about science, technology, engineering and math, and the Towers of Tomorrow exhibit is a great intersection of all of those things.

“It’s really exciting to bring Lego here and to have everybody come back and be able to learn and play and explore and have fun together,” he said.

The exhibit is open Thursday to Sunday throughout the summer.

